Samantha Giles to reprise Bernice Blackstock role in Emmerdale

Actress Samantha Giles is to reprise her role of Bernice Blackstock in Emmerdale.

Emmerdale bosses have announced that Bernice will be returning to screens in the coming months; her return throwing a spanner in the works of her ex Liam’s (Jonny McPherson) relationship with Leyla (Roxy Shahidi).

Bernice ran out on Liam just before their wedding to go to Australia to look after her ex-husband, Charlie, who had been involved in an accident.

“As an actress leaving a role that you love is always a hard decision and I’d been lucky to work so consistently for so long which is rare in our business, so I knew the time had come to be brave and take the leap back in 2019 to pursue my other passion of writing and focus on getting my first book published.

“I’ve now had such a lovely response with Rosemary and The Witches of Pendle Hill and the down time of the pandemic meant I was able to complete my next two books. I’m a big believer in fate so when Emmerdale offered me the chance to return as Bernice I took it as a sign that it was meant to be.” – Samantha Giles

It took Liam quite a while to get over Bernice and he will be furious that she is returning to the village, just as he is finally happy and has got his life together.

Bernice will also have a lot to catch up on when it comes to her daughter Gabby (Rosie Bentham) who is currently ensconced in Home Farm, carrying Jamie Tate’s (Alexander Lincoln) baby and being guided by Jamie’s mother Kim (Claire King).

Emmerdale Producer Laura Shaw said she is ‘thrilled’ to welcome Giles back to the cast noting that she is a ‘fabulous actress’ whose character always brings ‘fun and drama’ to the show.

Giles originally played the role of Bernice in Emmerdale between 1998-2002, before making a brief return in 2004 and later a full time return in 2014 through to 2019.

“I’m delighted to be returning to play out Bernice’s future storylines which I’m sure are going to keep the audience entertained. She certainly arrives back with a bang that’s all I’m allowed to say right now and I’m looking forward to releasing my next two books whilst juggling her hectic onscreen life!” – Samantha Giles

Emmerdale, ITV, Monday to Friday 7pm & Thursday 8pm