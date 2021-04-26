Content boost for FILMZIE

In a further expansion of its content deal with All3Media International, FILMZIE today announces the release of new content from the distributor on its streaming platform.

Viewers can access FILMZIE content for free through its Advertising-based Video On Demand (AVOD) model. FILMZIE is available as a linear channel on Samsung TV Plus and on Fire TV, iOS and Android apps, or filmzie.com.

The new content includes reality cooking show hits such as Culinary Genius USA, Masterchef Junior US, Ramsay’s Kitchen Nightmares, Worst Bakers in America, The F Word and the Gordon Ramsay documentary Shark Bait.

Acclaimed New Zealand shows The Almighty Johnsons and Westside and Australia’s Anzac Girls are also new additions to the catalogue as well as supernatural dramas Ghost Hunter and Apparitions and bio-dramas Elizabeth 1 and The Real Mary Poppins.

This is an expansion of the existing FILMZIE catalogue of All3 Media International content which currently includes British television drama gems such as Lynda La Plante’s The Commander, Accused, Extremely Dangerous with Sean Bean, Ultimate Force on the Red Troop of the SAS, Field of Blood and Secret State adapted from bestselling novels and ground-breaking British comedy hits such as Fresh Meat, Honest, Beaver Falls and cult-favourite Skins.