Your Pick of the Plots for Tuesday, April 27.

Linda snoops in Nancy’s coat pocket and is shocked by what she finds. At the same time, Frankie tries to get Nancy to open up, but Nancy won’t. As Nancy leaves, Frankie follows her determined to find out what’s going on.

Meanwhile, Bailey offers Karen the change from the last shop she did for her Mum before she passed, but feeling ashamed, Karen tells her not to worry. Isaac notices that Bailey is not her usual self and, trying to reassure her, he tells her that she must think about herself and not worry about anyone else.

Later a fed-up Mitch moans to Karen how he can’t find work, and they can’t afford to pay for Bailey’s camp. Feeling like she has let everyone down, Karen notes that Bailey is probably better off fending for herself. They’re unaware that Bailey is listening in.

Elsewhere, Kim confronts Mila about cheating on Iqra in front of Iqra; Honey senses something is not right.

EastEnders, BBC One, 7.30pm

A raging Andrea turns up to give Kim a piece of her mind. She forbids her from seeing Millie again. Later, Kim is delighted when Gabby gives her a baby scan picture. However, Gabby is unsettled when Kim refers to the scan as ‘my baby’.

Meanwhile, Rhona has an idea to get Marlon out of his financial hole.

Elsewhere, Dawn and Jamie meet for a drink – he wants to try again.

Emmerdale, ITV, 7pm

Diane’s inner monologue fears that the electricity in her house isn’t safe, and her family are in danger. Diane urges Tony to get an electrician, but he brushes it off.

Meanwhile, Cher is distraught over the hateful comments she’s receiving online. She is furious at Mercedes for getting involved, but her friends do their best to get her mind off it. Later, she has bigger fish to fry.

Elsewhere, James is working on a new case, but Verity warns him that he’s too involved to keep a level head. George’s ex-boyfriend Dean mysteriously returns to the village.

Hollyoaks, Channel 4, 6.30pm

Karen leads an excited Valerie into a theatre bar but the place is deserted and Valerie’s face drops. But then Valerie spots a Bouncer shepherding a VIP through – it’s Ricky Delaine! Having snuck backstage, Valerie is poking about Ricky’s dressing room when he appears – he is immediately welcoming to… Linda? Valerie corrects him and Ricky quickly susses who she is.

Karen is gobsmacked when Valerie reappears, beaming, Ricky gave her a backstage pass! As Ricky’s set is about to start Karen and Valerie wander around the backstage corridors, completely lost and in danger of missing the whole thing…

Meanwhile, Luca’s hot date Zach is drunkenly falling all over the place – Luca calls him a cab. At the same time, a tipsy Emma has drifted off to sleep. She is woken by the front door. Emma enters the hall – spots blood on the floor – and then a male voice asks her what she is doing.

Seeing Luca’s bloody face, Emma assumes that he has been the victim of a homophobic attack. They have a heart to heart and find themselves sharing more than they expect.

Doctors, BBC One, 1.45pm