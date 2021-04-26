Marian McLoughlin heads to Hollyoaks

The actress is taking on the role of Luke Morgan’s (Gary Lucy) mother Sue.

The character of Sue Morgan left the Hollyoaks village in October 2002, but she is back to make amends with her son and has come bearing some heart-breaking news…

In upcoming episodes, there is a frosty reunion between Luke and his estranged mother, as they try to rebuild their relationship.

Talking about joining the Channel 4 soap, Marian said: “It’s always a bit like your first day at school. You would think after 40 years or so of acting I would be used to it, but on Hollyoaks, from the moment I arrived, I was made to feel so welcome.

“I love playing Sue. She doesn’t have a filter and thinks she can say whatever she likes. She’s sort of passive-aggressive, she smiles at you, but then there is a real sting in the tail. It is a treat playing Luke’s mum. She is on a mission for Luke to be happy – at least her vision of what that should be.

“She has come back to make her peace with her son, for her neglectful mothering in the past.”

Actress Marian is best known for her role as ‘Marina Bonnaire’ on Doctors, and has also appeared on EastEnders, Vera, Trying, and Home Time.

Her first appearance on Hollyoaks as Sue will be on Monday 3rd May on E4, and again on Tuesday 4th May on Channel 4.