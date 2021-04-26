Four of the UK’s Most Popular Self-Care Books

For Introspection and Solace Seeking…

If there’s ever been a time that has demanded a surge of self-care, it’s now. Throughout the past year, the trend for self-care has rocketed. People everywhere have been using the lockdowns as an opportunity not only for self-improvement but for self-love. Since the first lockdown last March, Google searches for “self-care routine” have soared by 250%, and it’s clear that people are taking the opportunity for some serious introspection.

In 2020 and 2021, however, it hasn’t all been about sticking to your home-workout regime, keeping your house tidy, growing vegetables in your garden, zoom quizzes and having the odd pamper night. Since the beginning of the pandemic, we’ve been digging a little deeper. There’s an emphasis on self-acceptance and finding joy in oneself, rather than constantly striving to achieve more. The proof is in the book searches. The four self-care books that have enjoyed the most dramatic increase in search volumes over 2020 were:

Each of them serves their own unique purpose. Read on to find the perfect self-care book for you, depending on what you’re striving for in life.

1. Women Don’t Owe You Pretty by Florence Given

With an incredible search volume of 12,100 in 2020, Florence Given’s Women Don’t Owe You Pretty has made waves thanks to its fun, down-to-earth presentation of the feminist agenda. The Insta-worthy book set a whole new generation on to the ideals of female empowerment through eye-catching colours, quirky illustrations, and a relatable narrative style.

The over-arching message of this particular self-help book is that you are already enough, and do not need a partner to complete you. If you’re having a confidence crisis, which many of us have fallen into during the pandemic, you’re sure to feel a boost after reading this book – you’ll know your infinite self-worth in no time!

2. Quit Like a Woman by Holly Whitaker

Holly Whitaker’s Quit Like a Woman saw a 1,375% increase in searches between 2019 and 2020. This book focuses on breaking the barriers of what is expected of a woman in modern society and offers great advice when it comes to living by your own rules.

Reflecting on her own journey of giving up alcohol for good, in a society fuelled by drinking culture, Whitaker – founder of the first female-focused recovery program – lays out a roadmap for anyone who wants to quit drinking for good. Thanks to her witty and relatable narrative, the book serves as an invaluable source of advice.

3. The Gift of Forgiveness by Katherine Schwarzenegger

The Gift of Forgiveness proved to be another hugely successful book of 2020, with a search increase of 950% from the previous year. This moving book about how to stop harbouring resentments was based on more than twenty in-depth interviews as well as anecdotal elements from Schwarzenegger.

Along with helping you learn the art of forgiveness; this self-help book will assure you that you’re never alone. By delving into the experience of others, as Schwarzenegger so eloquently does, you’ll be able to process your own pain and resentments without feeling isolated or alone. Through wisdom and moving personal stories, this book is sure to inspire you.

4. Forgiving What You Can’t Forget by Lysa TerKeurst

In a similar vein to Schwarzenegger’s The Gift of Forgiveness, Forgiving What You Can’t Forget by Lysa TerKeurst offers another insight into the damage that resentment can do. This book will implore you to put an end to the pain you’re feeling by gracefully moving on from the person or situation that caused it. As far as TerKeurst is concerned, forgiveness is a key element to a peaceful life and successful future relationships.

With a search increase of 800% between 2019 and 2020, it looks like a surge of people have decided to bury the hatchet during the pandemic, choosing to focus on their own wellbeing instead.

Many self-help books have seen a jump in popularity this year. It’s certainly a sign of strength and resilience, that people have taken the time during the lockdowns, to figure out what might make them happier by looking inwards, reflecting and finding ways to support their mindsets. Books such as these ones have also provided a form of friendship and companionship to many, which has been a saving grace during such a challenging period.

Researched by Angelic Diamonds, a UK diamond jewellery specialist.