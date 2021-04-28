Professor Green wants to ‘Talk Sh!t’

Stephen Manderson, aka Professor Green, this week announced that he is on a mission to educate the nation on gut and mental health, launching his “Let’s Talk Sh*t” campaign with his health and wellness brand Aguulp.

“People are still scared to talk about anything to do with their gut and the reaction from the public today highlights that. I want to help people understand their guts and make sure they’re happy to talk about any issues they have.

“I’m not shy to have an awkward conversation, 10 years ago I started to encourage more open conversations around mental health as it wasn’t something people talked about.” – Aguulp co-founder, Stephen Manderson

With a lot of the UK no longer ‘staying home’ but instead easing back to normality – taking to public transport, salons, pubs and cafes – the rapper took the opportunity to get out too. The mental health advocate took to the streets of London in an attempt to talk to the public and normalise the conversation around gut health and all that comes with it.

Aiming to talk to the public about their personal gut health experiences, Manderson marched through the capital with placards reading “Have you gut issues?” and “Let’s talk sh*t”, but was greeted only with silence and was even told to ‘F*** off’ by one passer-by. Watch the video HERE.

“My aim is now to do the same around issues of the gut with Aguulp. The ‘Let’s Talk Sh*t’ campaign is not only about educating people on gut health but also about normalising the conversation around our gut.” – Stephen Manderson

Stephen has suffered from gut problems his entire life and was just six-weeks old when he had his first operation on his stomach, for Pyloric Stenosis, before being diagnosed with IBS at just five years old. Having tried endless medicines and remedies without the desired effect, Stephen launched ‘Aguulp for Gut’.

Aguulp’s signature product feeds healthy gut bacteria, repairs gut lining and supports normal bowel movements using the patented liquid liposomal technology for targeted delivery.

“A healthy gut leads to a healthy mind, which is more important now than ever, and I can’t express how much better I feel mentally and physically since looking after my gut. Aguulp was created to help others look after their gut health and since starting we have had incredible feedback from customers around the difference they have felt.

“Hopefully this mission we’re on will help people open up about their issues and get to grips with their gut health.” – Stephen Manderson

Aguulp offers liquid solutions made simple that are centred around gut health. Founded by Stephen Manderson, Jason Fox and Kevin Godlington the fast-growing wellness company has seen an overwhelming positive reaction from customers to their range of products.

It’s estimated that over three million people in the UK are malnourished, deprived of the right vitamins and minerals because of environmental pollution, poor diet and stressful lifestyles, which impede nutrient absorption and compound deficiencies.

As a result, astonishingly 86% of the UK population suffer from at least one digestive issue each year, yet people are still hesitant to talk about it.