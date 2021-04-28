Your Pick of the Plots for Wednesday, April 28.

Sarah has to go and meet Nick so Sharon offers to pick Sam up from school for her. At number 8 Sharon listens in as Sam calls Nick and tells him how much he misses him. Sam confides in Sharon and when Sharon suggests she could set up a secret meeting for him with his Dad, Sam’s thrilled.

Meanwhile, Yasmeen warns Dev that he needs to keep a close eye on Asha. However, after Dev pays them a visit, Corey makes it clear to Asha that he’s not welcome at their flat.

Elsewhere, Peter tells Carla and Steve that a liver has been found for him. Todd is attracting complaints for his ruthless approach to his job.

Coronation Street, ITV, 7.30pm and 8.30pm

Dawn tries to end it with Jamie, knowing it is for the best, but he suggests they should continue to see each other in secret.

Meanwhile, Kim gives Gabby a life lesson.

Elsewhere, Faith comes up with a plan regarding her hearse. Nicola is shocked when Jimmy reveals he is being charged with death by dangerous driving.

Emmerdale, ITV, 6.45pm

Cher is left scrambling for words after her recent social media posts get her in trouble.

Meanwhile, Nancy has a big decision to make, but Darren cheers her up and reassures her that she’s going to make the right call.

Elsewhere, Mercedes confides in Goldie that she is feeling pregnancy signs and decides to get a test. Romeo is floored when Goldie lets him in on the secret.

Also, Diane’s OCD escalates as she worries about the possibility of a lamp catching fire. Cindy and Luke get a visit from Shaq with a business opportunity.

Hollyoaks, Channel 4, 6.30pm

Al warns Valerie about opening a can of worms if she goes looking for Baby Nathan while Karen thinks she should leave the detective work to professionals. Valerie persuades Karen to ask Rob for help.

Rob is not impressed to be bothered by trivial matters but does recognise a distinct house in one of the photos which leads Valerie to a street in Birmingham.

Meanwhile, Bear is wondering about a sports day for the next team-building activity when Sid suggests that they combine it with the next Herculean Task. Lewis is delighted.

Doctors, BBC One, 1.45pm