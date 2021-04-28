Babble and Froth becomes hit podcast on iTunes

Comedy/drama audio series set within a bustling local cafe, Babble & Froth having released its 10-episode series and launched its website has become a #2 Top Audio Podcast, iTunes – Arts Section as well as top #5 in the iTunes Charts.

Running between 9-12 minutes, audiences are invited to be a fly on the wall and experience the diversity of individual conversations with each episode.

Created within the parameters of lockdown, producing team Nick Bacash and Rebecca Jo Hanbury were inspired to develop a new project – one that kept social distancing realistic without compromising on story and characters. Set in a café, Babble & Froth invites audiences to be a fly on the wall and listen in on a diverse range of compelling and engaging conversations with a multitude of characters.

Covering themes of the global pandemic, online dating, breakup revenge, the terms of modern relationships, parental dynamics and all emotions between.

Available on Apple Podcasts and all major podcasting platforms, Babble & Froth has received five-star ratings on Apple Podcasts and has charted high in US Comedy and UK Performing Arts. The series is also available on http://babbleandfroth.com/

The episodes have also been selected for promotion by The Sun’s Fabulous magazine.