Dinner In America to stream on Arrow

Arrow has announced that it will release indie festival favourite Dinner In America, produced by Ben Stiller’s Red Hour Films and starring Kyle Gallner and Emily Skeggs.

“Dinner in America is my love letter to the early 90s punk scene in Lincoln, Nebraska that served as the backdrop for my formative years. I grew up playing in bands and spent the better part of two decades 4-tracking in a series of basements, apartments, and lockouts.

“The DIY ethic instilled through those experiences has informed my creative process and approach to filmmaking. DINNER IN AMERICA represents the first film in which I’ve been able to showcase that spirit within a narrative.” – Director Adam Rehmeier

Set to the beat of original songs, Dinner in America is an empowering wild ride through the places and people of suburbia.

In a dreary Midwestern suburb, aggro punk rocker Simon (Kyle Gallner) finds himself on the run again after a bout of arson and a close call with the police. A chance encounter with the spirited and socially awkward Patty (Emily Skeggs) provides him a place to lay low. As the two embark on a series of misadventures, they begin to realise they have a lot more in common than they first expected…

Directed by Adam Rehmeier it is produced by Ben Stiller and Ross Putman as well as Nicholas Weinstock, David Hunter, John Covert and Sam Slater.

“At its heart, the film is an underdog love story about two very different characters, each marginalized misfits in their own right: Patty, a socially awkward, sheltered 20- year-old escaping her banal existence through punk music; Simon, a snarling anarchist and seemingly toxic punk seeking refuge from the law.

“When these two cross paths, their radically different personalities make them an unlikely duo. They are thrust together, at first by circumstance and necessity, but in short order they begin to inspire one another. An organic intimacy unfolds, eventually revealing a connection of which neither is initially aware they share.” – Director Adam Rehmeier

Dinner in America streaming on ARROW and available to buy or rent on all digital platforms in the UK from 1st June www.ARROW-Player.com