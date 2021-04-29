Your Pick of the Plots for Thursday, April 29.

Still thinking about Mitch and Karen’s conversation from the previous night, Bailey lies and says that the space camp will pay for the winners’ expenses, to the relief of Mitch. Later, Bailey tells her dad that she will make her own way to the ceremony and is going to spend the night at Amy’s.

Meanwhile, a tear-stained Mila tells Iqra that she couldn’t go through with confronting her mother. To add to her woes, she needs to find somewhere else to life as her flat mate wants her out. Mila isn’t keen on moving in with Iqra so Kathy offers her a place to stay.

Elsewhere, Nancy admits the truth to her mum when confronted with the CBD oil; Ben is determined to find a solution when his and Callum’s wedding venue goes bust.

Also, Honey confronts Estelle about Janet being paid less for her modelling than the other kids.

EastEnders, 7.40pm, BBC One

Jimmy finds out what has been going on behind his back. Fuming, he confronts Charity, who calmly tells him it’s Nicola he needs to talk to.

Just as Jimmy and Nicola’s row reaches boiling point, Juliette appears and Jimmy kicks her out of the house. As Jimmy harangues Juliette in the street, Carl watches from his bedroom window.

Meanwhile, Noah informs for Jamie on the goings on at Home Farm. Noah is suspicious over Gabby.

Elsewhere, Pollard catches Faith pinching bedding and a mattress. Tracy reveals that she has asked for a second opinion.

Emmerdale, ITV, 7pm

Mercedes has some bad news and finds solace in Gabriel’s memory box, but when she tries to use her loss to appeal to Cher, her step-daughter steals the box of memories of Mercedes’s stillborn son. Later, it appears that Cher is gas-lighting Mercedes.

Meanwhile, Nancy questions George’s ex-boyfriend Dean over his intentions after he returns to the village.

Elsewhere, Tony is shocked to discover that Diane has cancelled her scan, as her mental health issues continue. The Maalik family are thrown into crisis when Shaq makes a shocking confession.

Hollyoaks, Channel 4, 6.30pm

Valerie is on a mission to find baby Nathan’s adoptive mum when Ricky Delaine calls, inviting her to his hotel. Karen thinks it’s dodgy, Ricky’s probably after a quick bunk up – Valerie grins.

When Valerie arrives, Ricky offers her a drink and starts talking about a proposition. Valerie unbuttons her blouse expectantly but is left red faced…

Meanwhile, Harriet makes an effort to get to know Rob better, she asks him about Ella and is clearly impressed by his fostering work and involvement in the case.

Doctors, BBC One, 1.45pm