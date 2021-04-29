Rakuten TV launches over 90 free linear channels

Rakuten TV this week announced the expansion of its AVOD offering with the launch of more than 90 free linear channels in 42 European markets.

The range of entertainment will be available on the Rakuten TV app, accessible on leading consumer electronics manufacturers Samsung and LG Smart TV devices. Users can launch the app with a single click through the branded remote-control button and the pre-installed app.

“We are eager to contribute once again to the disruption of the entertainment industry with this major step on the growth and innovation on Rakuten TV, which aims to enrich our business model and content offer.” – Jacinto Roca, Founder and CEO at Rakuten TV



The platform will gather a selection of global and local entertainment programming aimed to enhance the user experience by delivering even more entertainment 24/7 for free. The launch will be progressive with plans to further increase in the next months.

The line-up will vary in each territory, comprising a variety of categories, including Movies, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Music, Sports, News, TV Shows, and Kids.

The offer will bring together brands such as Bloomberg TV, Bloomberg Quicktake, CNNi (available in the UK, Germany and Poland), Euronews (the first live channel integrated into Rakuten TV’s AVOD offer), Qwest TV, Reuters, andXUMO-powered content, including eight Stingray channels, The Hollywood Reporter channel and top brands from Condé Nast, such as Glamour, GQ, Vanity Fair, Vogue and Wired.

“At a time when the entertainment sector is living an unprecedented transformation, and consumption habits are constantly evolving, we are striving to adapt our business model to meet users and advertisers needs at once.” – Jacinto Roca, Founder and CEO at Rakuten TV