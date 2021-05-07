Your Pick of the Plots for Friday, May 7.

Denise tries to apologise to the Taylors for the hamper and, upon seeing Apostolos, she takes the opportunity to do more for Karen. Later, Karen is surprised when Jack breaks the news that Apostolos has withdrawn his complaint. Interrupting them, Keegan tells Karen that there’s something she needs to see at The Vic.

Meanwhile, Vi introduces herself to Phil and demands he takes her for a drink so they can get to know one another. Vi soon rubs Phil up the wrong way and he leaves. Phil later returns to get his coat and finds Kat sticking up for him to Vi.

Elsewhere, Bobby’s lies look like they are about to catch up to him. Gray has some bad news for look Whitney.

EastEnders, BBC One, 8.30pm

An emotional Abi tells Seb how much she loves him as he’s wheeled away for a scan. Nina regains consciousness and tells Roy and Abi that all she can remember of the evening was seeing Corey and his mates. Spotting Corey and Asha outside their flat, Abi steams over demanding answers.

Corey assures Abi that he knows nothing about the attack and he’s as shocked as she is. When he makes out that he’s always got on well with Nina, Asha’s perplexed. Corey tells Summer to keep quiet, threatening that he will tell Billy she was in a stolen car.

Later, the doctor tells Abi that Seb’s tests were inconclusive so they’re going to repeat them. Abi does her best to remain positive.

Coronation Street, ITV, 7.30pm



Ethan opens up to Charles.

Meanwhile, Jimmy is grilled by Charity.

Elsewhere, Manpreet is suspicious.

Emmerdale, ITV, 7pm

Marco meets with his brother Jacob in the park and it becomes clear that the two of them have a plan up their sleeve for Trish.

Meanwhile, Shaq is in deep water as he explains to his family what happened with Fergus and Warren yesterday. Sami reviews the contract that Shaq signed, but it’s airtight. Fergus offers the family a solution.

Elsewhere, Fergus’s employee Katja returns to the village and confronts Fergus after discovering some shocking information about the illegal CCTV footage he has been capturing.

Also, Summer continues with her plan to destroy Brody.

Hollyoaks, Channel 4, 6.30pm