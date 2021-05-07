Drag Race UK’s ‘The Vivienne’ joins Emmerdale for pride celebration

The villagers of Emmerdale will be celebrating Pride next month and who better to join them for the day than Drag Race UK’s first winner, The Vivienne.

ITV note that the performer will be appearing as her ‘fabulous self’ at the village’s first Pride Day, which will see the community join forces for a day of celebration.

“I’m so happy that I will be part of Emmerdale’s first ever Pride,” said The Vivienne. “My role is to officially open the event on the stage! It’s great for Emmerdale to be doing this and I’m delighted to be part of it.”

One of the rural saga’s bosses, Kate Brooks, noted that the production is “absolutely thrilled” to have The Vivienne on board for the scenes.

“The Vivienne will add a dash of her own inimitable wit and fabulousness to the show and will certainly raise a few eyebrows in the process,” Brooks added.

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursday. Viewers can catch The Vivienne’s appearance at the end of June.