Your Pick of the Plots for Tuesday, May 11.

Ben and Callum are finally ready to marry each other – but will it be a happily ever after now Phil knows the truth?

Meanwhile, Sharon is unimpressed with Zack’s latest antics. Nancy packs her stuff while Linda and Mick beg her to change her mind. Realising her parents are coming from the right place Nancy agrees to stay on the proviso that they support her choice.

Elsewhere, Mitch and Karen get ready to continue the search for Bailey now they have found Banjo when Mitch gets a call – it’s Reg and he has Bailey.

EastEnders, BBC One, 7.30pm

Pollard is stunned when the police arrive and charge him for Aaron’s injuries.

Meanwhile, Nicola is shocked to discover Jimmy has invited Juliette over for a discussion. Nicola can’t believe it when he opens up to Juliette about Carl’s silence and suggests she take him out to see if she can get him to open up.

Elsewhere, Cain is suspicious when a woozy Kim offers to check in on Lydia, who’s still distraught over all the rumours circulating about her.

Emmerdale, ITV, 7pm

Warren agrees to silence the blackmailer for good, to save himself and Fergus going to prison, but will he go through with it?

Meanwhile, Shaq is feeling guilty that Misbah is selling a beloved item, but they are over the moon when the antique shop reveals that they have been sitting on a fortune. However, Fergus has a nasty plan up his sleeve.

Elsewhere, Peri and Juliet are furious when they realise that Yazz has tricked them into an interview with a game of “truth or dare”. However, once she explains why she’s trying to raise money, they agree to do. Later, Juliet gets a message from an unknown contact.

Also, Toby hatches a plan to seek revenge on Adrian, the step-dad of Cleo’s patient, as he suspects he is guilty of abuse.

Hollyoaks, Channel 4, 6.30pm

Nathan calls Valerie – he is outside his birth mothers house. Valerie, having a chance to put things right, says she’ll come over. It becomes clear that Barbara’s memory is bad, there are notes everywhere to remind her of things. So, when Valerie and Nathan knock at the door, Barbara thinks they are the carers and let them in.

Barbara spots Nathan’s box and asks ‘you’re him, aren’t you?’ Barbara gets muddled as she talks about giving Nathan away as a baby. She forgets quickly though. Nathan is sad that she has dementia but is he right?

Elsewhere, Ruhma is somewhat baffled by a young couple’s approach to choosing their baby’s defining characteristics.

Doctors, BBC One, 1.45pm