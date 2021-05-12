Your Pick of the Plots for Wednesday, May 12.

Abi is at the police station to get them to listen to Seb’s voice message he left her just before he was attacked, when Corey walks in with his dad to make a statement. At the same time, Toyah and Imran’s attempts to get Kelly to tell the police what happened are hampered when her mum Laura appears and tells her daughter to say nothing to the police.

Having taken a call from the police, Imran tells Kelly they want to ask her some further questions. But Laura’s not having any of it until it becomes apparent that she only turned up because her boyfriend threw her out.

Meanwhile, Evelyn returns from her train trip and calls in the cafe. However, when she’s rude about Kirk’s IQ, Roy likens her vitriol to that suffered by Nina and throws her out. Summer confides in Paul how she feels partly to blame for the attack as she should have made Kelly leave when she did.

Elsewhere, Ed agrees to visit Aggie to give Michael, Grace and Glory some space.

Coronation Street, ITV, 7.30pm and 8.30pm

Nicola despairs over the prospect of Jimmy pleading guilty, but he evades talking to her about it.

Meanwhile, Tracy is feeling the pressure.

Elsewhere, Chas questions Aaron.

Emmerdale, ITV, 6.45pm

Warren is tying up loose ends, worried that he is going to be sent down, but in the process, he makes Maxine feel like a cheap one-night stand. He meets with Felix to try and make amends, but Fergus interrupts them with some news. Later, Maxine is shocked to discover Warren has been lying to her for weeks….

Meanwhile, Cleo worries that her and Toby could be in trouble for their actions yesterday when DS Cohen shows up at the hospital. She is forced to lie to her to protect herself.

Elsewhere, the Maalik family celebrate Eid, but Misbah lies to Sami about where she is getting the money from to settle Shaq’s debts.

Also, Peri assumes Juliet is dealing again when she is caught in a lie. Plotting, Marco is excited about being left in charge whilst Trish is gone.

Hollyoaks, Channel 4, 6.30pm

Al unwillingly finds himself on a blind date. Is his companion everything she seems?

Doctors, BBC One, 1.45pm