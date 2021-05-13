Your Pick of the Plots for Thursday, May 13.

Rainie accompanies Bernadette to a doctor’s appointment. Bernie learns that a few factors may cause complications with a potential pregnancy, leaving Rainie unsure of Bernie’s suitability.

Meanwhile, Sharon and Kheerat enjoy each other’s company with a bottle of wine, however Kheerat puts his foot in it, which prompts Sharon to leave. Later, Kheerat is alone at the call centre when a seductive Sharon appears in his doorway…

Elsewhere, Stuart isn’t best pleased when Vi states her intention to stay in Walford.

EastEnders, 7.35pm, BBC One

Liv feels utterly lost and takes another drink of vodka to numb the pain. Will Vinny find out the true extent of her drinking and will Liv be able to tell Vinny the truth about what really happened with Paul?

Meanwhile, at Frankie’s christening, tensions mount between the Dingles and Pollard.

Elsewhere, things remain tense between Jimmy and Nicola.

Emmerdale, ITV, 7pm

Maxine washes her hands of Warren after discovering some shocking news. Later, Maxine overhears Warren defending her to Trish and confessing his love for her. Will she give him a second chance?

Meanwhile, Juliet is frustrated when Peri confronts her and accuses her of dealing again. Peri confides in Yazz, who puts an idea in her head that maybe Sid and Juliet are seeing each other behind her back.

Elsewhere, Martine confides in Grace ahead of getting her biopsy results.

Hollyoaks, Channel 4, 6.30pm

Sid is struggling to find a final Labour of Hercules to raise money for Lewis’ charity. Jimmi and Bear help Sid, and they come up with selling Apple based products. Al organises a van full of apples to The Mill for later. Sid is hesitant when her realises the work involved.

Meanwhile, Luca has to let Emma down, he can’t do Sunday lunch this week, he is busy. Emma is annoyed at how she reacts to this. Emma invites Zara and Daniel to Sunday lunch instead.

Elsewhere, Rob is natty at work, except when Harriet is around.

Doctors, BBC One, 1.45pm