Purplebricks teams up with Coronation Street in product placement deal

ITV today announced a new Product Placement partnership with Purplebricks as The Rovers Return goes on the market.

The tech-led estate agent’s signage will appear on the famous boozer this summer when Johnny Connor (Richard Hawley) decides to sell up after realising his marriage to Jenny (Sally Ann Matthews) is over.

“The presence of a real Purplebricks sign outside adds a bit of extra realism to a really relatable story between two of our best-loved characters.” – Iain MacLeod, Coronation Street Producer

The Corrie set is already home to Costa Coffee and Co-op storefronts as part of a product placement deal, however this is the first time that ITV has launched a short-term product placement partnership linked to a storyline.

Mark Trinder, ITV Director of Commercial Sales and Partnerships, said: “This new partnership with Purplebricks gives us an opportunity to do something we’ve not done before with the agreement tying into one of our major storylines, working closely with the editorial and production teams.”

Product placement (PP) was introduced on television in the UK in 2011 and ITV led the way with the very first PP on British screens.

Ben Carter, Purplebricks CMO, comments, “We are delighted to work with Coronation Street to ‘sell’ a true British television icon like the Rovers Return.”