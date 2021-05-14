Your Pick of the Plots for Friday, May 14.

A sheepish Whitney arrives at the hospital to see Kat. Kat demands to know why Whitney tried to kill her.

Meanwhile, Karen is devastated when a vile notice is posted through the Taylors’ letterbox. Later, sick of being judged, Karen turns down a free meal at the café.

Elsewhere, whilst looking after Albie, Nancy feels unwell and suspects an epileptic fit is coming on. She quickly puts Albie in his playpen and calls Mick just in time as she crashes to the ground.

EastEnders, BBC One, 8.30pm

A police officer calls at No.13 and breaks the news to Abi and Kevin that they’ve charged someone, and it would seem the attack was triggered by Nina’s appearance. As Kevin sees her out, Abi mulls over the news with mounting anger.

Meanwhile, Laura calls at Imran and Toyah’s flat and asserts that once Kelly’s been released, she’s coming to live with her as she wants her daughter back. Imran’s fuming. When Billy finds out that Summer didn’t turn up for school this morning, he’s concerned.

Elsewhere, Ronnie feels bad about the situation with Ed and wants to put things right. Daniel offers to tutor Sam but is taken aback when the youngster wants to set him a test to prove he’s up to the job.

Coronation Street, ITV, 7.30pm



Marlon tries to lay down the law to his prospective new tenants Ryan and Mack, but he’s already on the back foot.

Meanwhile, Andrea attempts to talk to Jamie.

Elsewhere, Aaron worries for Liv.

Emmerdale, ITV, 7pm

Martine is angry with Grace for telling Felix that she’s getting her biopsy results today. Grace tags along with Martine to the hospital, uninvited, to support her.

Meanwhile, the McQueens are getting rid of all of George’s stuff, but Goldie regrets selling his old tablet when the buyer finds new evidence for the murder case.

Elsewhere, Fergus tells Juliet he has the perfect solution to her relationship worries. Juliet reveals to Sid who has been texting her.

Also, Marco introduces Jacob to Trish and Maxine, as they reveal their plan and tell them that the dance school is finished, but Maxine warns them that she will get the solicitors involved.

Hollyoaks, Channel 4, 6.30pm