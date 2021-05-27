hayu taps into reality TV culture with cheeky new brand campaign

Celebrating five years of streaming success in the UK & Ireland .

All reality subscription video on-demand streaming service hayu has just celebrated its fifth anniversary in the UK & Ireland, and just launched a new brand campaign across the UK and Ireland. The brand campaign focuses on unique, relatable viewing moments, highlighting the emotional value that hayu delivers its subscribers.

“Our research shows that hayu’s British and Irish subscribers have a unique emotional connection with hayu, where viewers cherish their hayu viewing experience that represents an important moment of ‘me-time’ and escapism.

“We wanted our campaign to reflect this, highlighting why our subscribers love hayu through a series of relatable moments – whether that’s indulging in some Sunday morning reality after a big night out or escaping the kids for a few moments to tune out and recharge.”

-Richard Howard, Senior Vice President – Marketing, hayu

hayu offers over 8,000 episodes of the world’s biggest reality and true crime TV shows across a wide variety of unscripted sub-genres including Celebrity, Lifestyle, Home and Design, Dating, Cooking and Fashion.

Having first launched in the UK, Ireland and Australia in March 2016 hayu has established itself as a popular SVOD service for Australian fans of international reality TV. Now available in 27 territories globally, hayu expanded its footprint to Norway, Sweden, Finland and Denmark in 2017, Canada and the Benelux in 2018, the Philippines, Hong Kong and Singapore in October 2019, and Germany and Austria in 2020.

In February hayu launched in Spain, Portugal, France, Italy, Switzerland, Lithuania, Estonia, Latvia, Poland, Hungary, and the Czech Republic.

“Celebrating five years in the UK and Ireland is a big milestone, and we’re extremely proud of the ongoing success of hayu globally,” said Hendrik McDermott, Managing Director, hayu. “In a competitive market, hayu resonates with subscribers because it’s a completely unique SVOD offering.

“hayu’s breadth of reality content continues to resonate with British and Irish viewers – from global celebrity reality hits such as Keeping Up With the Kardashians, The Real Housewives, Below Deck and Million Dollar Listing, to exclusive content like The Bachelor franchise and Big Shot with Bethenny, as well as popular true crime docu-series.”

