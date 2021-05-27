BVB 09 documentary series launches on Rakuten

Rakuten TV, one of the leading VOD platforms in Europe, today begins BVB 09 Stories: Who We Are on its free service.

The documentary series provides deep and unfiltered insights into Borussia Dortmund FC. From today (27 May), fans will be offered an in-depth look at the German football club during the 20/21 season.

Through 10 episodes, Borussia Dortmund fans will discover more about the lives and experiences of the players and the club than ever before. Each story will address deeply moving realities that the players are faced with such as missing home, strain on relationships, feelings of being uprooted and being under immense pressure, as well as their hopes, shared values and more.

With footage of the players’ day-to-day lives at the training field, board offices and stadiums; and testimonials from the footballers themselves and personalities surrounding the BVB world, the audience will embark on a journey of understanding how COVID has impacted the team. Players will uncover their greatest fears and uncertainties and will retrace the victories and challenges that they have faced over the past year.

The first 4 episodes of BVB 09 Stories: Who We Are will be available on the FREE section of the platform on 27th May. Thereafter, new episodes will arrive every month to immerse audiences in the exciting world of the Black and Yellows (‘die Schwarzgelben’).

Episodes 1 to 4 present the stories of Erling Haaland and his father, and former football players Alfie Haaland, Marco Reus, Emre Can, Julian Brandt, Giovanni Reyna, Mo Dahoud, Lars Ricken and Yousouffa Moukoko.

The following episodes will be released monthly to coincide with the football season and will feature the stories and testimonies of star players including Jude Bellingham, Jürgen Klopp, Mats Hummels, Axel Witsel, Thomas Meunier, Lukasz Piszczek, Thorgan Hazard, Roman Bürki, Marcel Schmelzer and Roman Weidenfeller, and also hear from those around them including Aki Watzke (CEO of BVB) and Carsten Cramer (Managing Director at BVB).

BVB 09 Stories: Who We Are joins the Rakuten Stories portfolio, enhancing the wide sport-related line-up available on the platform’s free service.