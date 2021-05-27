Your Pick of the Plots for Friday, May 28.

Kheerat enjoys making Suki squirm about his dalliance with Sharon, however she is distracted by a call from Jags. Later, Kheerat takes exception to his mother arranging to meet Stas behind his back, but Suki reveals that Jags is in trouble.

Meanwhile, Bobby and Iqra are both battling with their feelings.

Elsewhere, Kim still has her blinkers on when it comes to Dwayne.

EastEnders, BBC One, 8.35pm

Johnny and Jenny encounter Ronnie and Sharon at the bistro. Jenny is intrigued when Johnny notes that Ronnie knows Sharon from prison, but he has no knowledge of the mentoring scheme she claims to be part of. Jenny is shocked when – with the help of Gary – she makes a link between Harvey and Sharon.

Meanwhile, Peter shares his good news with Adam, that he’s back on the transplant list. Carla does her best to appear upbeat, but it’s clear she’s worried. Over lunch in Speed Daal, Daniel persuades a reluctant Adam that they should offer themselves up as liver donors for Peter.

Elsewhere, Nina’s hurt to realise that Abi doesn’t want her at Seb’s funeral. Corey tries to convince Asha to spend the afternoon in the empty flat upstairs. How will she get out of it?

Also, Dev sees Evelyn pegging out the washing and notes her injured leg is clearly much better.

Coronation Street, ITV, 7.30pm



Marlon gives Mack until the end of the day to pay his overdue rent.

Meanwhile, Kim is suspicious.

Elsewhere, Tracy is paranoid.

Emmerdale, ITV, 7pm

Brody has a big decision to make, unaware that he could be playing right into Summer’s hands if he makes the wrong choice. Will he choose his dream job in Manchester, or stay in Hollyoaks with Summer?

Meanwhile, Courtney finds herself in hot water when she discovers that a shocking rumour has been spread about her. Nancy tells her they need to discuss her relationship with Sid.

Elsewhere, Diane goes into overdrive to protect her family when she reads about reported burglaries in the area. Romeo cancels a date with Cher to spend more time with Mercedes.

Hollyoaks, Channel 4, 6.30pm