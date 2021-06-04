Best on the Box Highlights

Cracks are showing in the regime at Rome in the final episodes of Domina

9 hours ago
Shaun Linden
Best on the Box choice for Friday, June 4th.

Domina

It has been almost a year since Marcellus, Gaius’ favourite, died in troubling circumstances, and there are cracks showing in the regime at Rome.

Not only is a former governor, Primus, being put on trial for starting an illegal war that was ordered by Gaius, but Drusus is showing an impetuous streak that makes Livia worry for the prospects of her Mission.

And in the final episode, Livia prepares to take a long trip away with Gaius, but is forced to face some big changes.

With no certainty about when or if she will return, Piso pushes Livia to tell her sons about their role in her Mission to restore the Republic – while Antigone also reveals that she is leaving to raise her child outside Rome

Domina, episodes Treason and Happiness in a double bill from 9 pm on Sky Atlantic. Catch up with NOW.
Share Button

Related Posts

Highlights Telly Today

From Celebrity Gogglebox to music with Gary Barlow

9 hours ago
Doug Lambert
Highlights Telly Today

Joey Essex reflects on the loss of his mother for BBC documentary

17 hours ago
Doug Lambert
Best on the Box Highlights

BBC Four head into the children’s vaults

5 days ago
Mike Watkins
Best on the Box Highlights

The life story of the Queen Mother continues on 5

6 days ago
Shaun Linden