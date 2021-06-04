Pick of the Plots: Thursday 3rd June

Your Pick of the Plots for Friday, June 4.

Ben meets up with Callum only to find him with his colleague Fitzy, he quickly senses he’s not welcome and leaves them to it.

Later, whilst talking to Kheerat, Ben opens up about his troubles with Callum – he can’t stand the idea of someone sneaking around behind his back leaving Kheerat feeling guilty about his fling with Sharon.

Meanwhile, Kat finds herself in a frightening situation when she is mugged on her way home. Kat doesn’t appreciate Suki’s observation that Phil will ‘deal with’ the mugger.

EastEnders, BBC One, 8.05pm

As a suspicious but disorientated Corey staggers around a worried Abi and Nina arrive at the flat. Corey tries to barge past them but loses his balance and falls down the stairs.

As Asha looks down at Corey’s lifeless body the women are left with a decision to make, call an ambulance or leave Corey for dead to pay for what they believe he did to Seb?

Meanwhile, Carla’s fuming with Sarah, accusing her of talking Adam out of the transplant to get back at her for sleeping with Adam. Sarah insists Peter’s a lost cause.

Coronation Street, ITV, 9pm



Wendy pleads with Luke to be honest. Luke finally tells Wendy the truth.

Meanwhile, Mack soon thinks he has got a way of solving his problem with Pollard.

Elsewhere, Dawn and Jamie are unaware of Kim’s hidden camera.

Emmerdale, ITV, 7pm

Fergus is on a mission to get the hidden CCTV camera in Peri’s bedroom working again. He breaks into her room and makes the switch, but is forced to hide in the closet when she returns home. Will he get caught?

Timmy arrives at the garage asking for Fergus, but when Warren demands to know why he’s there, he tells him it’s for ‘bluebird’. Will Warren find out what’s been going on?

Meanwhile, Grace is planning her grand opening, but Felix has doubts as to how successful it will be. However, Warren tells him that The Loft is a gold mine.

Elsewhere, Nancy urges Darren to be by Mandy’s side for Ella’s hearing today. Darren is left feeling rejected, which drives him closer to Mandy.

Hollyoaks, Channel 4, 6.30pm