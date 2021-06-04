Father Brown returns for his 100th crime case

The ten-part series will include a special programme to mark the 100th episode, which is set on New Year’s Eve.

Father Brown, based on the stories by GK Chesterton, is a crime-solving Roman Catholic priest played by Mark Williams. The Beeb today confirmed that the next run of episodes will air in early 2022 on BBC One daytime.

“We love telling our stories as much as the world loves watching them. A modest, warm daytime drama that achieves one hundred episodes and global success. Who’d have thought it?”

-Mark Williams

The 100th episode, The Red Death, will see Lady Felicia and her husband Monty host a lavish masked ball counting down to 1954. However, their plans are ruined when the Minster of Defence, Sir Charles Hakeworth is murdered by a masked figure. With the estate locked down and a killer in the midst Father Brown and the gang must find the real perpetrator.

Guest cast appearances in the 100th episode will include Richard Dillane (Sir Charles Hakeworth) Alexander Hanson (Lord ‘Monty’ Montague), Gemma Page (Lady Agnes Hakeworth), Caleb Frederick (Dr Elliot Muthomi), Nicholas Audsley (Robert Earl of Finchmore) and Cam Spence (Ruth Moulton).

Father Brown, which first aired on BBC daytime in 2013, is now a global success and broadcasts in over 232 territories around the world, including on primetime in the USA. Returning cast members for the next run include Sorcha Cusack (Mrs McCarthy), Jack Deam (Inspector Mallory) and John Burton (Sergeant Goodfellow) are Alex Price (Sid Carter), Nancy Carroll (Lady Felicia), Emer Kenny (Bunty Windermere) and John Light (Hercule Flambeau).

“It’s an incredible achievement to get to 100 episodes. The much loved show goes from strength to strength.”

-Will Trotter, Executive Producer for BBC Studios

Series nine will air on BBC One daytime in early 2022.