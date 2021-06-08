Intelligence returns to Sky One

Best on the Box choice for Tuesday, June 8.

David Schwimmer and Nick Mohammed return for a second series of highly confidential chaos.

After narrowly avoiding extradition to the United States on charges of treason, NSA agent Jerry Bernstein (Schwimmer) finds himself the centre of attention once again when the Russians obtain a cyberweapon that Jerry himself helped develop.

With his intel vital to the safety of the nation, he is more than willing to once again step into the role of the office alpha male and save the day. But with the stakes so high and with him still facing demons from his past, can he avoid a national disaster.

Then in the second episode of the new series, the threat from the Russians still looms large. A member of the team is exposed as a CySec mole, but unbeknownst to the others is actually working as a triple agent for Christine.

More pressingly for Jerry and Joseph, it’s Valentine’s Day – and they’re more concerned about finding their secret admirers than protecting national security.

Intelligence, episodes one and two, Sky One, from 10 pm