On this Day, June 8th 1979.



A small demonstrated outside ATV Centre in Birmingham saw fans of soap Crossroads protesting at the sacking of Noele Gordon from the long running soap.

Journalist Bill Buckley, from Wolverhampton, performed a song he has written, ‘Meg is Magic‘. The song failed to save Noele and her character of Meg Mortimer sailed off on the QE2 on November 11th the same year.

