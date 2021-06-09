Ross Boatman joins the cast of EastEnders

Ross joins the Beeb soap as Dana’s father Harvey.

“Some actors long for all the glamour of the Hollywood hills. Others dream about the bright lights of London’s West End. All I ever wanted was jellied eels, Albert Square and cheeky pint at The Queen Vic.”

-Ross Boatman

The actor is taking on the role of Harvey Monroe, whose daughter Dana (Barbara Smith) has been going out with Bobby Beale (Clay Milner Russell).

Harvey has cared for Dana on his own, a real family man who’s fiercely protective and will do anything to keep Dana safe.

Viewers have seen Bobby embellishing the truth during his dates with Dana and as things get more serious between the new couple, will Harvey find the new Bobby as impressive?

“Words can hardly express how happy and excited I am to be here at last. I absolutely love the show and can’t wait to get started. I feel truly blessed.”

-Ross Boatman

RADA graduate Boatman is best-known for his role in London’s Burning as firefighter Kevin Medhurst. His other TV credits include The Bill, Holby City, Casualty, Mum and Grantchester, and he has also been in the films Hard Men, I’ll Sleep When I’m Dead and How I Live Now.

“We’re looking forward to Harvey’s arrival, he’ll certainly shake up the Beale family dynamics.”

-Jon Sen, Executive Producer, EastEnders

Ross’ first scenes as Harvey will air in summer BBC Elstree note.