It’s a Party of Five for Four…

The original iconic series and 2020 reboot to land on the UK’s biggest free streaming service, All 4 in June.

“A captivating cult-hit bursting with 90s nostalgia, the Golden Globe award winning teen drama series, Party of Five is heading to All 4 this June.”

– Channel 4

Viewers will be whisked to 90s San Francisco from 25th June as all six seasons of the original classic, which ran from 1994 – 2000 and the rebooted iteration of Party of Five from 2020, both from Sony Pictures Television, will be available to stream for free on Channel 4’s on-demand service.

Following his parents’ tragic death, Party of Five sees 24-year-old Charlie Salinger (Matthew Fox) back at home – and in over his head – as his siblings’ legal guardian. Wary of Charlie’s judgment, 16-year-old Bailey (Scott Wolf) takes on the responsibilities of the family’s finances and ground rules.

As 15-year-old Julia (Neve Campbell) faces a confusing time in her life in her search for independence, talented 11-year-old violinist Claudia (Lacey Chabert) helps Bailey hold the family together. And together, they share the responsibility of taking care of 11-month-old Owen. Through it all, as they learn to run their parents’ restaurant, manage disastrous relationships and school problems, and finally come face-to-face with the man who killed their mom and dad, the Salingers know that in order to survive, they must help each other.

Originally running for 142 episodes across six series, Party of Five went on to be a multiple award-winning format launching the careers of Matthew Fox, Neve Campbell and Jennifer Love Hewitt.

Both the iconic and the more recent reimaging will be available to stream for free on Channel 4’s on demand service All 4 from the 25th June.