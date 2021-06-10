Asian Network announce three new weeknight shows

Do the Hussle…

“The brand new shows beginning Monday 5 July will replace the current debate show Group Chat. Aria award-winning presenter Poppy Begum will continue across the BBC Asian Network as well as co-hosting Brown Girls Do It Too podcast and Bafta award-winning journalist and co-host Mobeen Azhar will continue working on investigative programming.”

– Ahmed Hussain, Head of BBC Asian Network

Award-winning entrepreneur and business author Sonya Barlow will be joining the station for a BBC Asian Network first with The Everyday Hustle. This educational yet energetic show will inform young people on how to navigate professional practices and particularly for those from ethnic minorities, how to push through the glass ceiling. The show will also delve into key trends in technology, money management and entrepreneurship and will host weekly discussions on all things getting ahead in life. (Monday, 10-11pm).

Sonya Barlow is a business coach and motivational speaker who specialises in bridging the skills gap and creating inclusive cultures. In 2020, Sonya was named as one of the Most Influential Women in Tech by Computer Weekly, winner of the Women in Software Changemakers by Makers and Google and was shortlisted for Forbes 30 Under 30 in 2021.

Two brand new music shows will also enter the BBC Asian Network schedule specifically commissioned to champion Asian music, artists and genres.

BBC Asian Network presenters DJ Limelight and Kan D Man will showcase new music from British Asian music artists with a particular focus on UK rap, drill, r’n’b and mainstream crossover in a brand new Wednesday night music show. As a destination for exclusive first plays and interviews with returning and up and coming artists, DJ Limelight and Kan D Man will expertly champion those underground sounds. (Wednesday, 10pm-midnight).

BBC Asian Network will also welcome DJ Nish to the station for an early start to the weekend with a brand new party mix show. (Thursday, 10pm-midnight).

DJ Nish is an experienced DJ with years of expertise in providing an eclectic mix of bhangra, bollywood, arabic, dance and garage. Nish has previously performed at London Mela, Southbank Festival and a number of global stages across Delhi, Hamburg and Oslo.

“The Everyday Hustle comes at a time when our audiences have been seeking personal growth more than ever and I know this unique programme will help many on that journey. We’re now also able to give new music and artists a bigger platform on the station with our current and new music shows, solidifying our commitment to showcasing the best in the British and Asian talent. And of course, Thursday night’s wouldn’t be the same if it now didn’t sound like the weekend and with DJ Nish at the helm, she’s got this covered! I also want to thank Poppy and Mobeen for delivering the exceptional Group Chat strand, day in day out especially during the current circumstances.”

