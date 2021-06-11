Production Guild of Great Britain appoints Michael Beavan as Director of Partnerships & Projects

PGGB has appointed Michael Beavan who says it is an ‘honour’ to be taking up the position.



An experienced independent film publicist and events & logistics consultant to the UK entertainment industry, Michael joins the expanding PGGB team to grow the reach and profile of PGGB across its film and television sector partnerships. He will focus on maintaining and developing relationships with existing business partners and affiliate companies whilst also forging new productive partnerships around the UK that will support the delivery of PGGB’s work.

He will also oversee the strategy and delivery of PGGB’s large-scale projects, including The Production Guild of Great Britain Awards.

“We are delighted to have Michael join us as our Director of Partnerships and Projects. PGGB is incredibly proud to have a stellar line up of more than 100 business partners and affiliates. They play a vital role in supporting our members through funding and sponsorship of our services and events, and crucial knowledge and experience sharing that helps ensure the UK stays at the top of its game in film and TV drama production. This new role will ensure our existing partnerships are well served and new strategic alliances put in place, as we continue to grow PGGB.”

-Professor Lyndsay Duthie, PGGB CEO

Previously Head of Events and National Publicity for Warner Bros Pictures, Michael has run his own publicity, events and tour management company, Production Publicity Ltd, since 2001. As an events and logistics consultant, he also works with major entertainment industry organisations and businesses including Film London, Sony Pictures Releasing and Games London, delivering relationship management and special event management across a range of high-profile campaigns.

With over 1,050 members active in the fields of accounts, production, location management, assistant directing, VFX and post-production, The Production Guild of Great Britain is the UK’s leading membership organisation for those working in film and high-end television production.

“I have long admired the amazing work PGGB delivers and it is a real honour to be joining their team at such a pivotal time in our industry’s accelerating growth and development. We have an exciting time ahead of us, from building on the PGGB’s core partnerships to expanding our membership support throughout the nations and regions.”

–Michael Beavan, PGGB Director of Partnerships & Projects

This year PGGB has announced two major partnership projects with the British Film Commission (BFC); to deliver a £100k programme of comprehensive High Level Covid Supervisor Training; and to support delivery of the UK Stage Space Support & Development Strategy, with £100k invested in PGGB’s Mission Inclusion (#MI21) programme and targeted training for location managers, production coordinators and production secretaries.

Image by Grégoire Bernardi