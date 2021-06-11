Streaming

Champions documentary series to feature six leading women’s football players.

June 11, 2021
Doug Lambert
No Comments
Football stars Lucy Bronze, Kelly Smith and sisters Tatiana and Silvana Flores join Rakuten TV’s new documentary series Champions.

Rakuten TV, one of Europe’s VOD platforms, has announced the stars of their new sports documentary series Champions, which features six  European leading women’s football players.

With women’s football enjoying a sharp rise in popularity in recent years, the documentary series will explore the highs and lows of the sport. Leading players from a selection of Europe’s top football clubs include Lucy Bronze (Manchester City), Wendie Renard (Olympique de Lyon), Alexia Putellas (FC Barcelona), Barbara Bonansea (Juventus), Julia Simic (Milán) and Stina Blackstenius (Montpellier HSC) alongside some of the sport’s greatest legends, such as Kelly Smith or Carolina Morace, and emerging talent including sisters Tatiana and Silvana Flores, Bendetta Orsi or Sonia Ouchene, as they journey through the history and the evolution of the sport, whilst reflecting on the steps that still need to be taken.

Across six episodes, cameras follow the players through their encounters, revealing the ins and outs of high-performance sport and the challenges that the champions of the European women’s football scene have faced along the long journey towards the vindication of women’s football.

Three generations of English footballers who embody the evolution of women’s football will provide their testimonies in this documentary series. As a Defenderat Manchester City and player on England national female squad Lucy Bronze’s impressive track record is highlighted by victories in the Champions League, the French League and the French Cup in her season with Olympique Lyon, and she was awarded FIFA Women’s Player of the Year in 2020.

She is acclaimed for her polished technique, privileged accuracy, excellent game vision, and defensive commitment. Kelly Smith was a pioneer of women’s football, paving the way for a whole new generation of women to consider a professional future in football. Smith accumulated 117 caps for the England women’s national football team and still holds the record as England’s goalscorer with 46 goals. And the promising young players Tatiana and Silvana Flores.

The Canadian-born Mexican sisters, daughters of the former Mexican soccer player Ruben Floresleft Canada to follow their dream of playing soccer in England, where they made their way through Arsenal’s youth teams.

Champions will be available exclusively and for free on Rakuten TV in summer 2021.

Share Button

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Posts

Streaming

Kingdom: Ashin of the North arrives on Netflix this month

June 5, 2021
Mike Watkins
Streaming

BVB 09 documentary series launches on Rakuten

May 27, 2021
Mike Watkins
Streaming

hayu taps into reality TV culture with cheeky new brand campaign

May 27, 2021
James Ryder
Streaming

Rakuten TV launches over 90 free linear channels

April 29, 2021
Mike Watkins