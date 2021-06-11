Champions documentary series to feature six leading women’s football players.

Football stars Lucy Bronze, Kelly Smith and sisters Tatiana and Silvana Flores join Rakuten TV’s new documentary series Champions.

Rakuten TV, one of Europe’s VOD platforms, has announced the stars of their new sports documentary series Champions, which features six European leading women’s football players.

With women’s football enjoying a sharp rise in popularity in recent years, the documentary series will explore the highs and lows of the sport. Leading players from a selection of Europe’s top football clubs include Lucy Bronze (Manchester City), Wendie Renard (Olympique de Lyon), Alexia Putellas (FC Barcelona), Barbara Bonansea (Juventus), Julia Simic (Milán) and Stina Blackstenius (Montpellier HSC) alongside some of the sport’s greatest legends, such as Kelly Smith or Carolina Morace, and emerging talent including sisters Tatiana and Silvana Flores, Bendetta Orsi or Sonia Ouchene, as they journey through the history and the evolution of the sport, whilst reflecting on the steps that still need to be taken.

Across six episodes, cameras follow the players through their encounters, revealing the ins and outs of high-performance sport and the challenges that the champions of the European women’s football scene have faced along the long journey towards the vindication of women’s football.

Three generations of English footballers who embody the evolution of women’s football will provide their testimonies in this documentary series. As a Defenderat Manchester City and player on England national female squad Lucy Bronze’s impressive track record is highlighted by victories in the Champions League, the French League and the French Cup in her season with Olympique Lyon, and she was awarded FIFA Women’s Player of the Year in 2020.

She is acclaimed for her polished technique, privileged accuracy, excellent game vision, and defensive commitment. Kelly Smith was a pioneer of women’s football, paving the way for a whole new generation of women to consider a professional future in football. Smith accumulated 117 caps for the England women’s national football team and still holds the record as England’s goalscorer with 46 goals. And the promising young players Tatiana and Silvana Flores.

The Canadian-born Mexican sisters, daughters of the former Mexican soccer player Ruben Floresleft Canada to follow their dream of playing soccer in England, where they made their way through Arsenal’s youth teams.

Champions will be available exclusively and for free on Rakuten TV in summer 2021.