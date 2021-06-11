Windermere prepares for the 2021 Great North Swim

The John West Great North Swim will take place from 11-13 June at Brockhole on Windermere in the Lake District National Park.

The popular open water event returns this weekend after last year’s cancellation due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Organisers, The Great Run Company, confirmed that the 2021 event will follow strict Covid-secure procedures, ensuring the safety of participants, supporters and the Great Swim crew.

“Although necessary, it was extremely disappointing not to be able to stage last year’s event, and we’re looking forward to seeing our swimmers back in the water this weekend. We’ve been doing a lot of work behind the scenes, to allow us to stage a Covid-secure event at Brockhole. Those familiar with the event will notice some changes that have been designed to keep participants and staff safe, including open air changing, sanitising stations and swimmer only zones at the start and finish”

–Event Director Colin Murphy

Swimmers of all ages and abilities will still have the opportunity to take on a variety of open water challenges, ranging from a beginners 250m up to the gruelling 10k ‘marathon’ swim. They will be joined across the weekend by TOWIE favourite, TV personality James ‘Arg’ Argent.

After impressing audiences with his swimming ability in the 2019 series Sink or Swim, Arg has signed up to the challenge as a way of keeping motivated to stick to his fitness goals which include another bid to swim the English Channel. He hopes he can inspire people struggling with their fitness to get involved in open water swimming.

Although supporters will not be able to watch family members starting and finishing due to social distancing requirements, the large site also accommodates an outdoor event village for friends and family featuring; exhibitor stands, pop-up food stalls, activities and games for all ages and a big screen showing some of the action from the water.

“We know there are so many people out there who can’t wait to take part in a proper sporting event again, and so many national and local charities, including our official charity partner Wateraid, who will benefit from a return to fundraising. We hope this year’s Great North Swim will be a beacon on the road to recovery for the Lake District.”

–Event Director Colin Murphy

For more information, timetables and travel advice, please visit www.greatswim.org/north. John West also returns as headline sponsor of the Great Swim Series for 2021.