Highlights Pick of the Plots
June 11, 2021
Dominic Knight

Your Pick of the Plots for Friday, June 11.

When Fiz reveals she intends to apply for a parental consent order for Ruby, Tyrone’s stunned and vows to fight her all the way.

Meanwhile, when Billy and Roy ask Nina to speak to Summer, who’s struggling sleeping and eating, Nina snaps and points out her own loss.

In the ginnel, in a bid to blot out her grief, Nina knocks back the bottle.

Elsewhere, Mary is left troubled after overhearing Dev make out to Steve that he only copped off with Bernie because he was drink.

Coronation Street, ITV, 7.30pm

Meena opens up to Diane about her past.

Meanwhile, Vinny gets the call he was waiting for.

Emmerdale, ITV, 7pm

Juliet has to decide whether she wants her mum back in her life or not, as Donna-Marie vows to stay in the village.

Meanwhile, Martine wants to go partying again, but Celeste worries she’s not taking her health seriously. Martine opens up about her chemotherapy journey.

Elsewhere, Summer arranges a prison visit with Buster Smith.

Hollyoaks, Channel 4, 6.30pm

Luca tries to help a patient who is suffering in silence.

Doctors, BBC One, 1.45pm

Share Button

Related Posts

Highlights Telly Today

A feline conundrum for the Supervet

June 10, 2021
Mike Watkins
Highlights Pick of the Plots

Pick of the Plots: Thursday 10th June

June 10, 2021
Lynn Swift
Highlights Sky

Sky Cinema is searching for escape in Tokyo’s back alleys

June 10, 2021
Neil Lang
Best on the Box Highlights

Back to 90s Liverpool for Sky Documentaries

June 10, 2021
Doug Lambert