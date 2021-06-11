A feline conundrum for the Supervet

Your Pick of the Plots for Friday, June 11.

When Fiz reveals she intends to apply for a parental consent order for Ruby, Tyrone’s stunned and vows to fight her all the way.

Meanwhile, when Billy and Roy ask Nina to speak to Summer, who’s struggling sleeping and eating, Nina snaps and points out her own loss.

In the ginnel, in a bid to blot out her grief, Nina knocks back the bottle.

Elsewhere, Mary is left troubled after overhearing Dev make out to Steve that he only copped off with Bernie because he was drink.

Coronation Street, ITV, 7.30pm



Meena opens up to Diane about her past.

Meanwhile, Vinny gets the call he was waiting for.

Emmerdale, ITV, 7pm

Juliet has to decide whether she wants her mum back in her life or not, as Donna-Marie vows to stay in the village.

Meanwhile, Martine wants to go partying again, but Celeste worries she’s not taking her health seriously. Martine opens up about her chemotherapy journey.

Elsewhere, Summer arranges a prison visit with Buster Smith.

Hollyoaks, Channel 4, 6.30pm

Luca tries to help a patient who is suffering in silence.

Doctors, BBC One, 1.45pm