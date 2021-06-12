Highlights Pick of the Plots

This week in Casualty and Holby City

June 12, 2021
Dominic Knight
This week’s dramas at the Holby City Hospital.

Ollie is brought into the ED once again with mysterious symptoms, and Rash becomes suspicious of Rosa’s behaviour, leaving him convinced she is deliberately poisoning Ollie. Ethan once again pushes for Fenisha to spend time with Matthew instead of himself, and a construction worker brings her baby to the building site, due to a nursery place falling through and leaves her in a shed that is about to be demolished.

A terrifying accusation throws David and Rosa’s family into disarray, and Fenisha discovers the truth about Ethan’s feelings for her.

Casualty, BBC One, tonight (June 12), 9.25 pm

On Tuesday Kian struggles to stay cool when Fletch blames him for Evie’s disappearance. Can he make things right in time? While Jeong is stuck in the middle as Sacha and Dom prepare for their Clinical Lead interviews, but will Sacha’s experience win against Dom’s ruthless ambition?

Josh is determined to crack a mystery case, hoping to impress Ange and rekindle their relationship, but will she be swayed?

Holby City, BBC One, Tuesday, June 15, 7.50 pm

