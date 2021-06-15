Sam Faiers steps back from ‘The Mummy Diaries’

ITVBe’s ‘Mummy Diaries’ series is being rebooted.

“We are so grateful for everyone’s amazing support over the years, it’s been a whirlwind of a journey so far but we’ve loved every minute of sharing our lives with you! As you all know by now, no two days are ever the same in the Shepherd household and now that we’re finally on our way to our dream home, we can’t wait to bring you all along for the highs, the lows and everything in between!” – Billie and Greg

The show followed the motherhood journeys of former TOWIE stars Sam and Billie Faiers.

Sam Faiers has opted to take ‘time away from the cameras’ so the series is being relaunched as Billie & Greg: The Family Diaries with a sole focus on the elder of the sisters and her family.

The new series will document, ITV note, key moments in the lives of Billie, husband Greg and the couple’s two children Nelly and Arthur.

“After many months of consideration, I’ve decided that now feels like the right time to step away and to focus on new adventures. I truly have watched all the most defining moments in my adult life play out on The Mummy Diaries – bringing two beautiful children into the world, my relationship with Paul, building my businesses, creating a home together as a family, and of course all the wonderful memories with Billie and my family.

“I’m so grateful to ITV and Potato for giving me and my children the best home movies anyone could ask for, I could never have imagined 7 years ago that we would still be here today – 9 series on! But more importantly I will be forever appreciative to our incredible viewers. There’s no family more entertaining than the Shepherds, so I can’t wait to sit back as a viewer for a change and watch the fun play out while I have a few adventures of my own away from the cameras.” – Sam Faiers

Sam & Billie: The Mummy Diaries is currently available to view on BritBox