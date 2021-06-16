OTD: School Racism

On this Day: June 17th, 1981.



A Government report released on this day in 1981 said that West Indian school children did not do as well as their white counterparts partly because of prejudice in the classroom.

Rob Whitehouse visited the Moreton comprehensive school in Wolverhampton, where a quarter of the pupils are black. He talked to headmaster, Roger Pask, black teacher Ernie Harris and to some of the West Indian pupils about prejudice in schools and the findings of the Rampton committee that has published the report.

