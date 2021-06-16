On this Day

OTD: School Racism

June 17, 2021
ATV Reports
On this Day: June 17th, 1981.


A Government report released on this day in 1981 said that West Indian school children did not do as well as their white counterparts partly because of prejudice in the classroom.

Rob Whitehouse visited the Moreton comprehensive school in Wolverhampton, where a quarter of the pupils are black. He talked to headmaster, Roger Pask, black teacher Ernie Harris and to some of the West Indian pupils about prejudice in schools and the findings of the Rampton committee that has published the report.

OTD is not associated with MACE

Share Button

Related Posts

On this Day

OTD: Whitwell Twinned with Paris

June 16, 2021
ATV Reports
On this Day

OTD: Planet of the Apes family

June 15, 2021
ATV Reports
On this Day

OTD: Aerobatics at Sywell

June 11, 2021
ATV Reports
On this Day

OTD: Telford New Town

June 9, 2021
ATV Reports
Copyright © ATV Network Limited | Theme by Mantrabrain