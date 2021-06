Best on the Box choice for Thursday, June 17.

Sky Arts: Discovering Sci-Fi on Film

In this ninety-minute special, the Discovering Film team gather together for an evening to discuss and review their Top 25 Sci-Fi films from the last 100 years.

Expect Aliens, Terminators, at least one Blade Runner and maybe a selection of films from a galaxy far, far away…

Discovering Sci Fi on Film, Sky Arts, tonight (Thursday 17 June), 9 pm