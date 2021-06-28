Sneakers returns to Blu-ray with special edition release

The 1992 hit Sneakers comes back to Blu-ray with a brand new special edition released today.

Working in conjunction with Plumeria Pictures, the films will be hand-picked by the Film Stories team, and as Simon Brew – editor of Film Stories magazine and host of the Film Stories podcast – says, “It’s hard to think of a finer ensemble suspense caper from the 1990s. It’s just the kind of film that deserves to be seen again and again”.

Previously out of print on Blu-ray in the UK, Sneakers stars Robert Redford, Dan Aykroyd, Ben Kingsley, Mary McDonnell, River Phoenix, Sidney Poitier and David Strathairn. Written by Phil Alden Robinson, Lawrence Lasker and War Games scribe Walter F Parkes, it’s also one of the few films Robinson directed, who’s best known for the all-time classic Field Of Dreams.

The Blu-ray includes an exclusive brand new interview with Phil Alden Robinson diving into the making of the film. It also features two brand new commentary tracks, one with Film Stories editor Simon Brew and Sneakers superfan James Moran (Severance, Cockneys vs Zombies), and another by film critic Priscilla Page.

Sneakers is released today, (28th June), marking the first release for Film Stories‘ new label.