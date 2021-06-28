Pick of the Plots: Monday 28th June

Your Pick of the Plots for Monday, June 28.

Vinny breaks down to Dotty as he reflects on his fraught relationship with Jags. Dotty suggests they dance to his favourite song. As they do so, they share a kiss that leads to much more.

Meanwhile, Bernie pleads with Tiffany to give her stronger weight loss pills. Later, Rainie and Stuart ask Bernie to be their surrogate – they can do the insemination as soon as this week.

Elsewhere, Isaac has a surprise for Lola as he takes her to Patrick’s shed on the allotment. Later, Ruby and Jean are having a heart to heart at the club when Isaac arrives.

Also, Mila and Iqra clear the air.

EastEnders, BBC One, 7pm and 7.25pm or watch on BBC iPlayer now

On a mission to bring Pete to justice, Cleo manages to find his contact details, but Toby is wary about her plans. Toby discovers that Cleo has been lying about going to work. When he confronts her, he finds out that her bulimia is relapsing.

Later, Cleo makes a drastic decision, but how far will she go?

Meanwhile, Cher tells Nana about a new internet friend ‘Jade’ and her plan to delete her socials. Cher is shocked to find more negative comments celebrating her deleting her accounts, and she has a change of heart.

Elsewhere, Courtney has an interview for a job in Scotland but decides not to tell Sid and her family. Tom tells Yazz that their condom split after having sex.

Hollyoaks, Channel 4, 6.30pm