TV Weekly: This week’s telly highlights from Joan Collins to Alex Polizzi

TV Weekly telly picks for the week ahead.

ITV

To celebrate 70 years in the film industry, Dame Joan Collins sits down with Piers Morgan for a Life Stories Special.

From her time as a young starlet appearing alongside Diana Dors and Bette Davis to her reign as Dynasty legend Alexis Carrington, Dame Joan reveals all.

She tells Piers what she really thought of her famous co-stars and ex-husbands, she lifts the lid on her tumultuous affair with Warren Beatty and relives the day she discovered her sister Jackie was terminally ill.

Piers Morgan’s Life Stories: Joan Collins, ITV, STV, UTV, Sunday June 20,

Channel 4

The Handmaid’s Tale returns tonight for the first episode in its fourth series, entitled Pigs.

The Golden Globe and Emmy-winning dystopian drama brings more highs and lows for the characters as we find, still on the run, June and the fugitive handmaids seeking refuge. In Gilead, Aunt Lydia reels from the loss of 86 children on the Angels Flight.

The combative Waterfords, in custody in Toronto, learn of June’s feat.

The Handmaid’s Tale, Channel 4, Sunday June 20, 9 pm

Sky Atlantic

The first series continues with the last edition in the series – episode six, entitled ‘True’.

In this finale of the supernatural Victorian adventure viewers will see that after Amalia’s origin story is revealed, a long-awaited reunion crystallizes the Orphans’ mission.

The Nevers, Monday June 21, 10.10 pm

Channel 4

According to home-moving website Rightmove, Devon and Cornwall have become the most searched locations to move to over the last year. This new series of Devon and Cornwall focuses on the people who were ahead of the trend – whether born in or drawn to this beautiful corner of Britain.

From farmers and fishermen to artisans and from heather-clad moors to golden sandy beaches, the series celebrates more of the people who live and work in these proud counties. This episode joins Alasdair Moore, head gardener at Cornwall’s Lost Gardens of Heligan, as he sows the seeds of a wildflower revolution from a spectacularly colourful crop of meadow flowers to help the rest of the county bloom in the future.

Devon and Cornwall, Channel 4, Monday June 21, 8 pm

ITV

Feature-length documentary to mark the 60th birthday of Diana, Princess of Wales, following her incredible journey from nursery assistant to global superstar, whose death inspired global mourning.

Told in the present tense, this definitive film draws on rare archive and new testimony to immerse viewers in the most iconic moments of the Princess’ life. The epic documentary goes behind the headlines to provide a vivid insight into the complex woman behind the media image.

Diana, ITV, STV, UTV, Thursday June 24, 9 pm

Channel 5

Alex Polizzi, having been the hotel inspector for over a decade, knows better than anyone that working in the hospitality trade is tough at the best of times. But alongside the usual harassed owners, disastrous décor and total chaos, this time a global pandemic was also hot on her heels. Can she do enough to turn the businesses around and survive an impending lockdown? Berkshire beckons as Alex is called to the Grenfell Arms in Maidenhead, a pub with eight bedrooms and a restaurant, all run by 31-year-old Jamie.

He cannot find staff, so he is doing all the jobs with the help of his mum, Sandy. She brings a lot of experience and advice to the table, but the two have trouble working harmoniously together, which isn’t helping Jamie’s business succeed.

With trade falling and bills mounting, he has turned to Alex for help, and it doesn’t take long before she realises Jamie’s rocky relationship with his mum is just the tip of the iceberg. Alex starts to put a rescue plan in place, but when she calls in a financial expert to help Jamie, she is thrown a calamitous curveball. With time against the young hotelier and his livelihood at stake, Alex begins to wonder if this time, she has finally bitten off more than she can chew!

The Hotel Inspector, Channel 5, Thursday June 24, 9 pm

Sky Documentaries

Terry Venables is the great ‘nearly’ man of British football – an Icarus figure who, as a gifted player and manager, was seemingly undone time and again by his instinctive, restless drive to explore the limits of his talent.

Branching out beyond the world of football, Venables was in many ways ahead of his time – an exceptional footballing intellect who was also a novelist, singer, hotelier, bar owner, inventor of a board game and the driving force behind a tailoring business. With access to Terry’s personal archives, we unpack the story of a footballing trailblazer who paved the way for those at the forefront of the modern game.

Terry Venables: A Man Can Dream, Sky Documentaries, Thursday June 24, 9 pm

Channel 4

In this episode of The Supervet, Noel faces challenges in all shapes and sizes. Rob and Mark already know that their beloved seven-year-old chocolate Labrador, Inca, has a history of developmental elbow disease and osteoarthritis of her elbow joints, which first began when she was six months old. By the age of two, she was in constant pain and almost unable to walk.

Despite this, she has provided loving support for Rob, who has a neurological condition. Noel has performed surgery on Inca’s front legs before, but because of her rapidly deteriorating osteoarthritis and collapsed elbow joint, the implants have worn out over time. Noel considers a more advanced and very complex procedure – a total elbow replacement.

Also this week, Cavapoo Nala needs a hip replacement and Great Dane Charles has a spinal concern.

The Supervet, Channel 4, Thursday June 24, 8 pm

BBC Two

The 1990s was arguably Glastonbury’s re-defining decade – from the arrival of Britpop to Robbie Williams and the extreme weather conditions. It was the decade that television cameras came to Worthy Farm, dance music came to the fore, and the festival changed beyond all recognition.

Voiced by Skin from Skunk Anansie, who were the last Glastonbury headliners of the decade, this programme tells the story of Glastonbury in the 90s through the words of those who were there, illustrated by footage from the BBC archives.

Glastonbury in the 1990s, BBC Two, Friday June 25, 9 pm