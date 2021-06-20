Channel 5 visit the factory of vegan chocolate Nomo

Best on the Box highlight for Sunday, June 20.

The Wonderful World of Chocolate is more chocolicious than ever before, with exclusive access to chocolate factories, eye-popping sculptures, rivers of molten chocolate and fabulous chocolate treats from around the world.

This week’s factory tour is of vegan chocolate Nomo, launched in 2019 and already the UK’s No 1 ‘free from’ chocolate. Within six months, the milk-free brand was top of the charts not just as a vegan chocolate but because it is free from wheat, eggs, nuts and gluten. Catering for changing consumer demand, the brand is rapidly going from strength to strength.

There is a countdown of beloved ‘lost bars’, chocolates discontinued due to stiff market competition. Two of them are recreated to remind viewers how good they were. Will your forgotten favourite be in the series’ top five?

Food artist Prudence Stait goes to extraordinary lengths to make pizza, pasta and lasagne so realistic that it looks like an authentic spread, down to the white chocolate ‘parmesan’ grated onto milk choc ‘meatballs’ and ‘spaghetti’. In this Italian takeaway menu, everything is lovingly rendered in chocolate.

A cacao evangelist introduces himself at his chocolate bar in New York. Blue Stripes Cacao in New York is a new kind of café. Owner Oded Brenner reveals that there is terrible wastage in the chocolate industry where 70% of the 5 million tonnes of chocolate we consume per year is discarded. He’s on a mission to put this right by using the fruit of the cacao, known as pulp, to make a

juice he dubs ‘the lemonade of the Amazon,’ and by grinding the thick cacao rind into flour to make bread, cookies and cake.

At the Hamrun Chocolate Festival in Malta Paul Joachim, known as the Chocolate Genius, embarks on an ambitious project to construct a Goddess of the Seas out of chocolate. He carves a 20k model of Hamrun’s famous church to balance on her chocolate tresses in a gravity-defying creation. But will it work?

