George King-Thompson climbs the heights of Channel 4

No strings on Channel 4…

In 2019, 21-year-old urban free climber George King-Thompson made international headlines when he climbed The Shard without ropes, strings or cables. Now, in a short-form digital series, for Channel 4 George takes a trip across the country to experience the UK’s extreme adventure scene; meeting other people who, like him, choose to undertake high adrenaline, potentially dangerous activities.

Featuring extraordinary footage of BASE Jumping, Bare Knuckle Boxing and Cliff Jumping, George takes us inside these fascinating and often controversial worlds and as he meets other ‘adrenaline addicts’, and seeks to understand their attitude to risk-taking, as well as his own.

The activities in these films can only be carried out by highly trained experts. Do not attempt to recreate them. – Channel 4

In the first episode George meets ‘Britain’s greatest’ BASE Jumper, Tim Howell, as he prepares to do an early morning jump from a cliff top in the Peak District. The second offering sees George take on the challenge of getting in the ring with Bare Knuckle Boxing Featherweight Champion, Rico Franco and in the third episode George meets a group of Cliff Jumpers, who spend their downtime jumping off buildings, bridges and cliffs into the water below – performing complicated acrobatic moves on the way down.

These short films will be available on Channel 4’s YouTube and Facebook accounts.