Emma Willis and AJ Odudu unite for W series

UKTV will air Emma and AJ Get To Work.

The four-part series will air on UKTV’s premium entertainment channel, W. The hour-long episodes will follow Emma Willis and AJ Odudu as they set out on a mission to help deserving families, from all over the UK, who are desperate to get their businesses back on track.

“We are thrilled to be working with Firecracker on this heart-warming new series. Emma and AJ have such a brilliant dynamic and their warmth and approachable nature are the perfect mix for this show. We can’t wait to get this road trip underway.” – UKTV’s Helen Nightingale, senior commissioning editor

The UKTV Original series will see the dazzling duo meet families who have struggled over the past year and offer a helping hand during their hour of need. However, it’s not as straightforward as it sounds. Each family will be facing their own unique challenge which will require Emma and AJ to learn a new set of skills. They’ll have to think on their feet and bring their A-game as they immerse themselves in new worlds and jobs, to help families who are at a make-or-break time bounce back.

From getting stuck into sheep shearing on a remote hill farm, helping launch a pop-up shop, or mucking in at a family-run adventure hostel, Emma and AJ will be thrown into a whole host of situations that will take them outside of their comfort zones. This exclusive access will also allow viewers to see more of Emma and AJ’s friendship, as they take some much-needed quality time together on the most heart-warming of adventures.

“W viewers are huge fans of the brilliant Emma Willis, thanks to the award-winning Delivering Babies, and we are over the moon to be welcoming AJ Odudu to the channel too. We’re excited to see what challenges are instore.” – Adam Collings, channel director for W

Emma and AJ Get To Work will air on W later this year. Sky 109/809, Virgin 125/191, BT 311/383, TalkTalk 311/ On demand on Sky, Virgin, BT and TalkTalk