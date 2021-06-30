Pick of the Plots: Wednesday 30th June

Your Pick of the Plots for Wednesday, June 30.

Gail resists David’s attempts to get her to let Nick see Sam, later the pressure getting to Gail she doubles over in pain. As an ambulance is called a breathless Gail accuses Nick, Sarah and David of causing her heart attack with their endless bickering. Will Gail pull through?

Meanwhile, James is horrified to see pictures online of him and Danny, along with derogatory comments about his sexuality. Later, James is asked awkward questions about his private life at a press conference. He steals himself to tell the truth.

Elsewhere, Tyrone and Fiz attend Kirsty’s funeral but Tyrone can’t bring himself to tell Fiz about Alina’s pregnancy.

Also, Alya reminds Ryan he needs to find more work if they’re to afford their own place. Jenny invites Johnny for a drink to reminisce over ‘the good times’.

Coronation Street, ITV, 7.30pm and 8.30pm or watch on ITV Hub now

Eric spots there is something wrong with Faith.

Meanwhile, Jacob is suspicious of Meena and confronts her. Leyla is back from honeymoon and ready to sort things out with Jacob.

Elsewhere, Andrea excitedly tells Charles she has booked an extra special guest to open the pride. Later, Ethan welcomes special guest The Vivienne to the stage. In all her glamour and glory, she officially opens Emmerdale’s first Pride.

Also, Aaron is worried about Liv.

Emmerdale, ITV, 7pm or watch on ITV Hub now

Toby pens a letter to his mum about why he must leave the village. He keeps his decision a secret from Celeste, but will he bid farewell to the village for good?

Meanwhile, Nana talks to Cleo after finding her amid a bunch of chocolate wrappers, following a tragic relapse. They discuss their haunting pasts and Nana reassures her that she’s not alone.

Elsewhere, Grace interrupts Fergus’s meeting with a potential tenant, painting him to be a terrible landlord. Later, Fergus gets his revenge as Grace is arrested after he gives a false statement to the police.

Also, Yazz takes the morning-after pill.

Hollyoaks, Channel 4, 6.30pm