Filmzie joins Rakuten TV line up

FILMZIE, the free movie streaming and social platform, announces it will be available as a channel on Rakuten TV in the UK.

Following its success as a streaming platform in the UK and Europe, the launch sees FILMZIE channel on Rakuten TV in the UK. The channel will be automatically available within the Rakuten TV app, with no additional software or hardware required.

“Launching as a linear channel on Rakuten TV follows the strong success we have had in building an engaged audience of film and TV lovers on our streaming platform. The integration is a further sign of our sustained growth in the UK market, and means we can offer even more people a way to watch great films for free. Our slate has an excellent and unique range of movies, which is structured around carefully curated themes. From art house, so edge of your seat thrillers, the Filmzie channel on Rakuten TV is designed to help introduce ‘new’ titles to curious audiences.” – Matej Boda, CEO of FILMZIE

FILMZIE is a movie streaming and social platform with over 1,000 titles in its catalogue. It is designed for film fans eager to discover new movies and offers expertly curated films from a broad collection of both iconic and new works. Serving as more than just a film library, FILMZIE allows its viewers to build communities for discovering, discussing, and reviewing movies.

For film aficionados and the casual viewer alike, FILMZIE boasts a growing list of titles ranging from timeless classics to new releases from both major studios and indie producers. These titles include Taika Waititi’s cult favourite What We Do in The Shadows, legendary Korean director Park Chan Wook’s Lady Vengeance and Sympathy for Mr. Vengeance, and Deception, which features the Oscar-winning Geoffrey Rush.

FILMZIE’S launch on Rakuten TV is part of a multi-market international roll-out. Additional territories and platforms, with localised catalogues will be announced throughout the year.