New and classic Gossip Girl episodes head to the iPlayer

BBC iPlayer is to become the UK home to every episode of the pop culture classic Gossip Girl so far – as well as the brand new version of the show.

Fans can enjoy delving into a box set of all six series of the original US teen drama hit, which ran from 2007–2012 while the new Gossip Girl explores just how much social media – and the landscape of New York itself – has changed in the intervening years.

“The BBC has a rich track record of acquiring some of the best content from around the world to complement our original commissions and we are delighted to be reacquainting existing fans and introducing new viewers to the iconic world of Gossip Girl on BBC iPlayer. The original series defined an era and we cannot wait for everyone to see the new series with its exciting new generation.”- Dan McGolpin, Director, BBC iPlayer and Channels

Developed by showrunner Joshua Safran, a writer and executive producer on the original series, this extension of the pop culture classic takes viewers back to the Upper East Side finding a new generation of New York private school teens being introduced to social surveillance nine years after the original blogger’s website went dark. The series is based on the bestselling novels by Cecily von Ziegesar and the original show, developed by Josh Schwartz & Stephanie Savage.

The series stars Jordan Alexander, Eli Brown, Thomas Doherty, Tavi Gevinson, Emily Alyn Lind, Evan Mock, Zion Moreno, Whitney Peak and Savannah Lee Smith.