UKTV are Scouting for Toys in new series

July 2, 2021
Mike Watkins
The programme will air on the Yesterday channel.

UKTV continues to grow its portfolio of original commissions with Scouting for Toys a ten-part observational documentary series set to air on Yesterday in 2022. Produced by BBC Studios’ Documentary Unit, Scouting for Toys follows internationally renowned Vectis Toys Auctioneers in County Durham, where buyers and sellers from all over the world come to trade every toy imaginable, from Star Wars figures to vintage dolls.

“At UKTV, we’re delighted to commission Scouting for Toys from BBC Studios Production, taking our viewers on a nostalgic journey back to their favourite childhood toys, from Sindy dolls and Thunderbirds figures, to Matchbox cars and treasured teddies.” – UKTV’s Hilary Rosen said

In the surprising world of toy auctions, no two days are the same – some toys will smash the guide price while others may fail to meet their reserve. The series discovers how toys are valued and catalogued ahead of their weekly auctions. Along the way, we’ll meet passionate people selling the treasured collections they’ve amassed over the decades.

The series will air on Yesterday next year and will also be available to catch-up on UKTV Play. Other recent UKTV Original commissions for Yesterday include Hornby: A Model World, Secrets of the London Underground, The Architecture The Railways Built, and a further series of Bangers & Cash.

Yesterday: Freeview 26 | Sky 155 | Virgin 129 | Freesat 159 | YouView 26
