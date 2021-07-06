Children’s content boosted on Rakuten TV

Rakuten TV continues its free ad-supported streaming channel expansion and strengthens its kids and family portfolio with local content, through the latest addition of two channels.

The LEGO® channel in the UK and Planeta Junior TV in Spain joins their FAST – Free Advert Supported Television – with the latest acquisitions further enhancing the quality of Rakuten TV’s Kids and Family content offering, they note.

The addition of the new channels adds to the content available on the platform for the whole family; from films, TV shows and animations, to educational content, games and tutorials to unleash children’s creativity. Kids and Family content on Rakuten TV also include the platform’s own curated channel, Family – Rakuten TV, featuring popular TV shows such as Wallace and Gromit and Shaun the Sheep, and further branded channels including Brat TV, Cool School, DuckTV and Happykids. The company anticipates additions to be rolled out in this category in the coming weeks.

The LEGO® channel is available now in the UK, featuring hours of content varying in genres and animation styles, and series based on some of the most popular LEGO® properties and special franchises. Fans can also discover content that will introduce them to the world of LEGO® designers and builders, among much more.

Planeta Junior TV is a channel by DeAPlaneta, a reference distributor in the Spanish industry. The channel is now available in Spain. Popular features include Maya The Bee, Heidi, Pucca, Mutant Busters, and Sandra The Fairytale Detective.