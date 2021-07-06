Fremantle pick up rights to Dutch series Make Up Your Mind

Fremantle has acquired global distribution rights to the prime-time format, Make Up Your Mind.

Originally produced by Herriemakers for Dutch broadcaster RTL, Make Up Your Mind is the ultimate guessing game, with real play along appeal and entertainment at its heart.

“At Fremantle we are incredibly proud to deliver new and original entertainment formats that can be enjoyed by everyone. Herriemakers and RTL have created a show with heart and a purposeful message at its centre and we’re confident that this show will be hugely popular with international audiences who will enjoy guessing who the celebrities are whilst also celebrating the beauty and importance of representation.” – Rob Clark – Director of Global Entertainment at Fremantle

Combining mystery and makeovers, high jinks and high heels, Make Up Your Mind, is a fun, vibrant show in which celebrity contestants surprise and impress viewers with their new skills as a drag queen. Appearing as they’ve never been seen before, a group of celebrities take to the stage. But these famous faces have all undergone the most visual and dramatic transformation into sequinned, confident, and dazzling drag queens.

Each famous participant is professionally and unrecognizably made-up, dressed, and trained to become a drag queen. A cohort of celebrities must guess who each of the personalities are, whilst their performances, dance moves and lip-synching skills are judged by a jury of drag queen professionals who make the overall decision on who deserves the catwalk crown.

Over three rounds, the celebrity panel, made up of two teams, attempt to guess who the players are, whilst the expert drag queen jury have the power to eliminate the performer they feel is the least convincing. Once out, the celebrity’s identity is revealed and we watch their backstory, highlighting the demanding training, rehearsals and challenges they faced to create their new drag persona.

The show is a celebration of diversity, representation, an aspect of LGBTQ culture and drag life. Viewers are taken along for the exhilarating ride, not only engaging in the game of who’s who, but delighting in the incredible transformations.

The smash hit primetime show was one of RTL4’s biggest launches of the year