Pick of the Plots: Wednesday 7th July

Your Pick of the Plots for Wednesday, July 7.

Zack and Frankie are horrified as they take in the sight of Nancy lying motionless in the road. Zack calls for an ambulance and tells the operator that he has found someone unconscious.

Later, Zack tries to keep a lid on his guilt as a horrified Mick and Linda arrive at A&E to see Nancy. Zack tells Frankie that they both face prison if the truth comes out.

Meanwhile, Rainie is frustrated that she hasn’t been able to spend time alone with Stuart and as Vi ruins the mood once more, Rainie loses her cool. However, when Stuart asks Vi to move out, Rainie relents and comes to an arrangement with Vi instead.

Elsewhere, Kat’s shocked when Phil makes an admission – he’s told Raymond the truth about their connection. Denise is livid when it becomes clear what Phil has done.

Also, Peter meddles in Bobby’s love life.

EastEnders, BBC One, 7.30pm or watch on BBC iPlayer now

Filled with worry, John Paul and Nana go to the hospital to visit Sally, who has been beaten in prison, but they’re not allowed to see her. PC Smith visits Sally instead and assures her that he won’t make her life in prison comfortable.

Sally confides in Misbah about her beating being a hate crime, and her attackers saying that they would ‘finish the job’ when she gets back, so Misbah comes up with a plan to buy Sally some time. Later, Sally makes a shocking decision, as she plans to escape…

Meanwhile, a shocking event makes Luke realise that he has to sort things out with Ollie before it’s too late.

Elsewhere, Becky accidentally reveals to Tony that Diane missed her hospital appointment. Under a ruse, Joel asks Fergus to teach him about property.

Hollyoaks, Channel 4, 6.30pm